Prasanna Vithanage's Cinematic Journey: From Sri Lanka to India and Beyond

Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage, a frequent visitor to India, describes it as his second home. His film journey took flight after finding acceptance in India, allowing him to venture into European festivals.

'Paradise,' his latest release, unfolds against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's 2022 financial crisis seen through the eyes of a Malayalee couple, starring Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew.

Since its launch, 'Paradise' has gained significant accolades, including the Kim Jiseok award at the Busan Film Festival. Vithanage acknowledges India's pivotal role in his career, emphasizing the importance of addressing social injustices through his films. Despite challenges like censorship, he continues to craft narratives that resonate both locally and internationally.

