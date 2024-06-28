Red FM Shines at e4m Golden Mikes 2024: Leading the Radio Revolution

Red FM, India's premier private radio and entertainment network, has bagged the esteemed 'Radio Station of the Year' title at the e4m Golden Mikes 2024, along with 35 awards across various categories.

The awards were conferred during a grand event at The Leela Hotel in Mumbai on June 26, 2024, as part of the Radio & Audio Conference. The event showcased the pivotal role of radio in shaping public opinion, cultural identity, and community engagement in India for over a century.

Red FM's triumph, spanning categories such as creativity, innovation, and effectiveness, underscores its commitment to delivering unique, engaging content. Hailing the achievement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, expressed the network's dedication to creative excellence and future endeavors, fueled by unwavering audience support.

