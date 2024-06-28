Left Menu

Pilgrimage to Pandharpur: Sant Tukaram's Sacred Journey Begins

The annual pilgrimage of Sant Tukaram's 'palkhi' from Dehu to Pandharpur began, marking a significant event in the religious calendar of Maharashtra. Thousands of devotees participate in the journey called 'wari', which is heavily secured by local authorities and will reach Lord Vithoba temple on July 17.

Updated: 28-06-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:24 IST
In the midst of fervent chants of 'Jai Hari Vitthal' and 'Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram', the revered pilgrimage of Saint Tukaram's 'palkhi' commenced from Dehu to Pandharpur on Friday. This marks a momentous occasion in the state's religious calendar.

The 'palkhi' of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj is also set to embark from Alandi to Pandharpur on Saturday, both converging on the famous Lord Vithoba temple by Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 17.

The 'wari', a term signifying the spiritual journey, sees participation from thousands of devotees from across Maharashtra. Sant Tukaram's footprints or 'paduka' are part of this moving spectacle, first halting at Inamdar Wada before proceeding to Pandharpur on Tuesday, according to Dehu Trust chief trustee Nitin More.

Pune police have deployed an adequate number of personnel to ensure the security of the devotees and smooth passage of the 'palkhis'.

