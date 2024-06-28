Lalduhoma's Peace Journey: Resignation to Reconciliation

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma disclosed that he resigned from his position as an IPS officer in 1984 to facilitate peace negotiations between the Indian government and the then-underground Mizo National Front (MNF). This revelation was made during the 'Remna Ni' celebrations, marking the anniversary of the historic peace accord.

Lalduhoma recounted that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and ex-MNF president Laldenga urged his resignation to broker peace in Mizoram. Following his resignation, Lalduhoma traveled to London, where he held pivotal discussions with Laldenga concerning the MNF's demands.

The 'Remna Ni' celebrations, organized by the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), also highlighted the unity and enduring contributions of various stakeholders, including party leaders, churches, and former chief secretary Lalkhama. The peace accord, signed on June 30, 1986, ended two decades of insurgency and paved the way for Mizoram to become the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987. Today, the MNF has transformed into a political party, serving as the main opposition in the state.

