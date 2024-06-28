Noida International Film City to Spark Cinematic Transformation

In a bold move to boost the local economy and talent pool, the Uttar Pradesh government announced on Friday that construction on the Noida International Film City would commence within six months. This monumental project promises to create 50,000 jobs and indirectly benefit up to seven lakh people.

The ambitious venture is backed by Bayview Projects, a consortium led by renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor and real estate mogul Ashish Bhutani. They signed a development agreement with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), signaling the start of what could become the world's best film city in the coming years.

With advanced technology like VFX and sound mixing, coupled with location replicas and convenient access to Jewar airport, the film city is set to offer a comprehensive ecosystem for aspiring actors, technicians, and other film-related professionals. The project is a key part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to establish Uttar Pradesh as a major hub for the film industry.

