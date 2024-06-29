Left Menu

Suddhasattwa Basu Honored with the Big Little Book Award for Children's Literature

Illustrator Suddhasattwa Basu received the Big Little Book award for his outstanding contribution to Indian children's literature at Parag Utsav. This award recognizes his excellence in storytelling through art, and Tata Trusts also unveiled the Parag Honour List of high-quality children's books in multiple languages.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:39 IST
Renowned illustrator Suddhasattwa Basu was honored with the Big Little Book award at Parag Utsav on Saturday for his profound contributions to Indian children's literature.

The event, spearheaded by Tata Trusts, also saw the unveiling of the fifth Parag Honour List, featuring 28 children's books in English and 13 in Hindi.

Basu, whose portfolio includes over 60 illustrated books and numerous authored works, expressed his heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the award's role in reaffirming his belief in the transformative power of storytelling through art.

