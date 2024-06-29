Suddhasattwa Basu Honored with the Big Little Book Award for Children's Literature

Renowned illustrator Suddhasattwa Basu was honored with the Big Little Book award at Parag Utsav on Saturday for his profound contributions to Indian children's literature.

The event, spearheaded by Tata Trusts, also saw the unveiling of the fifth Parag Honour List, featuring 28 children's books in English and 13 in Hindi.

Basu, whose portfolio includes over 60 illustrated books and numerous authored works, expressed his heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the award's role in reaffirming his belief in the transformative power of storytelling through art.

