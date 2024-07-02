Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh to Erect 51-Foot Sage Parshuram Statue at Parshuram Kund

A 51-foot-tall statue of Sage Parshuram will be erected at Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh. The site is being developed into a significant pilgrimage center with a central government grant. The project aims to enhance spiritual tourism and pay homage to Hindu mythology.

A 51-foot-tall statue of Sage Parshuram, regarded as one of Lord Vishnu's incarnations, will be erected at 'Parshuram Kund', a revered location on the Lohit river's bank in Arunachal Pradesh, an official revealed on Tuesday.

The state government is actively working to transform 'Parshuram Kund' in Lohit district into a major pilgrimage destination in the Northeastern regions, according to the official. Under the central government's Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme, a grant of Rs 37.87 crore has been sanctioned for the site's development, he added.

The project will feature a 51-foot statue of Sage Parshuram, donated by the VIPRA Foundation, an organization devoted to the Kund's development.

According to the official, the statue will be set up on the Lohit riverbank at the holy site, which attracts thousands of devotees for holy dips during Makar Sankranti. Parshuram Kund holds great significance in Hindu mythology, and its development aims to improve accessibility and promote spiritual tourism. Legend has it that Parshuram killed his mother at his father's behest, and the axe he used got stuck in his hand due to the sin. Following the advice of sages, he wandered across the Himalayas to atone for his sin. The axe fell from his hand after he washed it in the Lohit river's waters.

The state's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has been overseeing the project at Parshuram Kund, the official mentioned.

