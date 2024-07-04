Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute to Swami Vivekananda on His 122nd Death Anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his 122nd death anniversary, underscoring his significant contributions to societal unity and spiritual upliftment. Banerjee highlighted the monk's message of loving one's religion and country without fostering division.

In her message posted on X, Banerjee expressed, ''Remembering Swami Vivekananda on the solemn occasion of his death anniversary today. My tributes to the great monk-patriot, who taught us to love our religion and country without being sectarian or divisive.''

Swami Vivekananda, whose death anniversary falls on July 4, 1902, was instrumental in spreading Vedanta philosophy in the West. He also founded the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, aimed at serving the underprivileged and advancing spiritual knowledge.

