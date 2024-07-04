Left Menu

Ahom Era 'Moidams' in Assam Recommended for UNESCO World Heritage List

The Ahom era 'Moidams' in Assam's Charaideo district have been recommended for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List by ICOMOS. The advisory body evaluated 36 nominations globally, with Moidams being India's sole applicant. These burial mounds, dating back to the Tai-Ahom dynasty, are one step away from formal inclusion.

Updated: 04-07-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 11:11 IST
The Ahom era 'Moidams' in Assam's Charaideo district have taken a significant step forward towards becoming a UNESCO World Heritage site. The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) has recommended their inclusion for the prestigious list.

A report prepared by ICOMOS, titled 'Evaluations of Nominations of Cultural and Mixed Properties,' was submitted for the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from July 21-31. The recommendation makes Moidams the only applicant from India in this session.

These burial mounds, constructed by the Tai-Ahom dynasty over a span of 600 years, serve as a testament to the unique cultural and architectural prowess of the era. With their inclusion, the Moidams are poised to achieve global recognition and protection, pending formal approval from UNESCO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

