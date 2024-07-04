Left Menu

PM Modi Celebrates with T20 World Cup Champions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team to discuss their journey. After arriving in Delhi post-hurricane delays in Barbados, the team was hosted at Modi's residence. The meeting included personalized jerseys, pictures, and conversations about their championship experience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday engaged in a memorable discussion with the members of the victorious Indian T20 World Cup cricket team. The meeting focused on their journey through the recently-concluded ICC event held in the USA and the Caribbean.

The Rohit Sharma-led team, who clinched the title by defeating South Africa last week, arrived in Delhi in the early hours despite delays caused by a category 4 hurricane in Bridgetown, Barbados. They were greeted with great fanfare before heading to the Prime Minister's residence for a breakfast meeting, which lasted close to two hours.

Sharing moments from the gathering on 'X' along with pictures, Modi expressed his delight: 'An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup-winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament.'

Joel Captain Rohit Sharma was seated next to PM Modi along with head coach Rahul Dravid. The players, donning special jerseys emblazoned with 'CHAMPIONS' and two stars signifying their T20 World Cup victories, enthusiastically chatted with Modi and posed for pictures. During the occasion, BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah presented Modi with a customized Team India jersey inscribed with 'NAMO' and the number '1' in bold letters.

