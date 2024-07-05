Delhi Prepares for Kanwar Yatra with 200 Camps Across the City

The Delhi government has ramped up preparations to set up 200 camps across the city, especially in trans-Yamuna areas, for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, officials announced on Friday. The annual pilgrimage, which begins on July 22, will see devotees walking from Delhi and Haryana to Rishikesh and Haridwar to collect Ganga water.

An official from the revenue department confirmed that of the 200 camps, 40 will be in North East Delhi, 30 in East Delhi, and 17 in Shahdara. These camps will provide essential amenities such as electricity, drinking water, and washrooms. Kamal Bansal of the Teerth Yatra Vikas Samiti highlighted that the facilities will accommodate Kanwar Yatris during the month of 'Sawan'.

The department anticipates the highest influx of devotees between July 25 and 26. Preparations have been made to ensure smooth operations, with district magistrates holding meetings to expedite formalities. Delhi Minister Atishi emphasized the provision of waterproof camps, medical services, and efficient emergency response systems in a review meeting last month.