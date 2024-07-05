Kannada Film Industry Rocked by Renukaswamy Murder Case Involving Milana Prakash and Darshan
Kannada film director Milana Prakash was questioned by police regarding the Renukaswamy murder case. Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda are in custody. Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, requested police to correct records that she is his legally wedded wife, not Pavithra. Renukaswamy was killed for sending lewd messages to Pavithra.
Kannada film director Milana Prakash faced police interrogation on Friday in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.
Prominent actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, co-star Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others are currently in judicial custody over the incident.
Shortly after Renukaswamy's murder, Darshan proceeded with the filming of 'Devil.'
Statements were taken from Prakash and former Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru, Mohan Raj, at the Basaveshwara police station.
Concurrently, Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, wrote to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, clarifying that she is the actor's wife, not Pavithra Gowda. She requested corrections after media reports inaccurately identified Pavithra as his spouse.
Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan from Chitradurga, was allegedly murdered on June 8 for sending offensive messages to Pavithra Gowda.
