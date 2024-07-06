Left Menu

Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Title Revealed!

The suspense around the title of Brad Pitt's Formula One movie has ended. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, will simply be called 'F1'. It is set to release in cinemas next June and is being filmed at racetracks worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 02:29 IST
Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Title Revealed!
Brad Pitt

The long-awaited disclosure surrounding the title of Brad Pitt's Formula One movie finally came to an end on Friday. The film, set for a cinema release next June and filmed at racetracks globally, will be simply titled 'F1'.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for the blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick' which grossed $1.49 billion globally, the movie promises to bring thrilling racing action to the big screen.

Jerry Bruckheimer, acclaimed producer, joins this powerhouse cast and crew, ensuring high production value and gripping storytelling. The film benefits from the active cooperation of real F1 teams and drivers, further adding to its authenticity and excitement.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024