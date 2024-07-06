Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Title Revealed!

The long-awaited disclosure surrounding the title of Brad Pitt's Formula One movie finally came to an end on Friday. The film, set for a cinema release next June and filmed at racetracks globally, will be simply titled 'F1'.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for the blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick' which grossed $1.49 billion globally, the movie promises to bring thrilling racing action to the big screen.

Jerry Bruckheimer, acclaimed producer, joins this powerhouse cast and crew, ensuring high production value and gripping storytelling. The film benefits from the active cooperation of real F1 teams and drivers, further adding to its authenticity and excitement.