Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Title Revealed!
The suspense around the title of Brad Pitt's Formula One movie has ended. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, will simply be called 'F1'. It is set to release in cinemas next June and is being filmed at racetracks worldwide.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for the blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick' which grossed $1.49 billion globally, the movie promises to bring thrilling racing action to the big screen.
Jerry Bruckheimer, acclaimed producer, joins this powerhouse cast and crew, ensuring high production value and gripping storytelling. The film benefits from the active cooperation of real F1 teams and drivers, further adding to its authenticity and excitement.
