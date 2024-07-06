Salman Khan Steals Spotlight at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet Night

In a stunning display of charisma and style, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan mesmerized attendees at the sangeet night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The highlight of the evening was Khan's performance with the groom-to-be on the evergreen hit 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai'.

The performance, which quickly went viral on social media, saw Salman and Anant making a grand entrance on an ATV bike, eliciting wild cheers from the audience. Khan, dressed impeccably in a black suit, greeted guests with folded hands and a charming smile.

The star-studded affair at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre included notable figures like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Hardik Pandya, and even a performance by pop sensation Justin Bieber. The extensive wedding celebrations are aligned with traditional Hindu Vedic customs, set to culminate in several elaborate ceremonies over the upcoming days.

