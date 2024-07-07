PM Modi's Moscow Visit to Strengthen Indo-Russian Cultural Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for an official visit to Moscow from July 8 to 9, where a vibrant cultural event will underscore the strong ties between India and Russia. The highlight of the event, scheduled for July 9, will be performances by Russian artistes trained in the classical Indian dance form, Kathak. The event coincides with Modi's visit for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

Russian artistes, who have honed their Kathak skills at cultural centres, will have the opportunity to showcase their talent. Natalia, one of the performers, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "I have been learning Kathak dance for the past 7 years, and I am thrilled to finally perform my favourite art form in front of PM Narendra Modi. His visit to Moscow signifies the strong relationship between our two beloved countries." Another artist mentioned their admiration for Indian culture from childhood and their long-cherished desire to master Indian dance forms.

PM Modi's agenda in Moscow includes in-depth discussions with President Putin on several regional and global issues of mutual interest. According to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, developments in the Indo-Pacific region will feature prominently in their talks, highlighting its importance to both India and Russia. Upon his arrival, Modi will engage with the Indian community in Russia and visit the Kremlin. This will be followed by restricted-level talks between the two leaders and subsequent delegation-level discussions.

