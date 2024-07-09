Vatican Debates Women's Role as Deacons Amidst Wider Call for Inclusivity
The Vatican is divided over whether to allow women to serve as deacons, as revealed in a recent document. This follows Pope Francis ruling out the possibility. The issue will be discussed at a synod, emphasizing the need for more inclusivity and greater roles for women in Church affairs.
The Vatican remains divided on the contentious issue of allowing women to serve as deacons, as detailed in a document released on Tuesday. This comes just weeks after Pope Francis explicitly ruled out any immediate changes. The debate is set to continue at the upcoming synod of bishops.
The initial discussions were inconclusive, and a second session is scheduled for October to further explore the matter. While some local Churches advocate for women's inclusion in the diaconal ministry, others remain firmly opposed, the document noted. Nevertheless, it stressed the importance of ongoing theological reflection on the issue.
In the meantime, new discussions on other contentious matters like priestly celibacy and the theological implications of polygamy in Africa will also be addressed. While Pope Francis has reaffirmed the opposition to women deacons, he has encouraged ongoing study and reflection. Inclusivity and fuller recognition of women's roles in the Church remain central themes.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
