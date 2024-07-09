Hollywood Highlights: Baldwin's Trial, 'Twisters' Return, and More

In the world of entertainment, Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial for the fatal shooting on the 'Rust' film set is a key focus. The incident, involving a Colt .45 'Peacemaker' revolver, marked Hollywood's first on-set fatal shooting in nearly 30 years.

The excitement continues with 'Twisters,' an updated sequel to the 1996 blockbuster 'Twister.' The new film promises a thrilling take on deadly tornadoes.

Meanwhile, the Skydance Media and Paramount Global merger deal has spotlighted top Hollywood studios, involving acquisition drama and complex negotiations.

In music, the Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds' tour concludes with a unique performance in the Ozarks, offering a stark contrast to bustling city venues.

Comedy takes the stage at the London Clown Festival, featuring contemporary performances, while UK playwrights 'the two Joes' bring hope to climate crisis narratives in their new drama.

