This summer, Buckinghmin Palace is offering a rare treat for visitors — the chance to step behind the famous balcony where the British royal family greets the public. Opening for the first time, the building's newly renovated East Wing includes the Centre Room with the historic balcony, originally suggested by Prince Albert in the mid-19th century.

'This room was part of the East Wing, developed by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. It was Prince Albert who advocated for the balcony,' said Nicola Turner Inman, curator of Decorative Arts at Royal Collection Trust. The balcony, first used in 1851, will now allow visitors to look through a net curtain onto The Mall while standing inside the room.

Highlights also include a restored 19th-century glass chandelier in the shape of a lotus flower and access to the Yellow Drawing Room, featuring detailed items like hand-painted Chinese wallpaper from the 18th century and a Kylin clock. Visitors can also admire Chinese imperial silk wall hangings and artwork from British painter Thomas Gainsborough in the Principal Corridor. Although tickets quickly sold out for this year, the £75 ($95.90) ticket grants entry to both the East Wing and the State Rooms.

The East Wing and State Rooms will be open from July 11 to September 29. Those only wishing to see the State Rooms can purchase cheaper tickets, but must wait for the next season if they wish to explore the East Wing.

