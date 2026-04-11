Left Menu

US-Iran Talks: A Pivotal Diplomatic Gamble

Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran's first vice president, emphasized the possibility of a US-Iran peace deal aligned with President Trump's 'America First' policy. He cautioned that prioritizing Israel over America could hinder progress, risking heightened conflict with greater global consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:21 IST
US-Iran Talks: A Pivotal Diplomatic Gamble
Mohammad Reza Aref
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, remarked that US-Iran peace talks could yield a fruitful agreement if American officials negotiate with an 'America First' mindset as endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Conversely, Aref cautioned that prioritizing 'Israel First' positions could spell disaster for a potential accord, as noted in a recent social media commentary.

He further alerted that a breakdown in negotiations could escalate tensions, imposing severe consequences on the global stage, should the US and Israel reignite conflict with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Path to Social Unity: Honoring Jyotiba Phule's Legacy

Rajasthan's Path to Social Unity: Honoring Jyotiba Phule's Legacy

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on Caste Panchayat Diktats

Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on Caste Panchayat Diktats

 India
3
Historic Cheetah Birth at Kuno National Park Marks Milestone in India's Conservation Efforts

Historic Cheetah Birth at Kuno National Park Marks Milestone in India's Cons...

 India
4
Delhi Police Crack Down on Cyber Fraud Syndicate: 14 Arrested

Delhi Police Crack Down on Cyber Fraud Syndicate: 14 Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026