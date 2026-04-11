US-Iran Talks: A Pivotal Diplomatic Gamble

Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, remarked that US-Iran peace talks could yield a fruitful agreement if American officials negotiate with an 'America First' mindset as endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Conversely, Aref cautioned that prioritizing 'Israel First' positions could spell disaster for a potential accord, as noted in a recent social media commentary.

He further alerted that a breakdown in negotiations could escalate tensions, imposing severe consequences on the global stage, should the US and Israel reignite conflict with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)