US-Iran Talks: A Pivotal Diplomatic Gamble
Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran's first vice president, emphasized the possibility of a US-Iran peace deal aligned with President Trump's 'America First' policy. He cautioned that prioritizing Israel over America could hinder progress, risking heightened conflict with greater global consequences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:21 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, remarked that US-Iran peace talks could yield a fruitful agreement if American officials negotiate with an 'America First' mindset as endorsed by President Donald Trump.
Conversely, Aref cautioned that prioritizing 'Israel First' positions could spell disaster for a potential accord, as noted in a recent social media commentary.
He further alerted that a breakdown in negotiations could escalate tensions, imposing severe consequences on the global stage, should the US and Israel reignite conflict with Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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