Celebrate Pokochan's Birthday with Personalized Bedtime Stories from MamyPoko

MamyPoko announces the celebration of Pokochan's Birthday by launching a unique microsite offering personalized bedtime stories for infants. This initiative aims to strengthen the bond between parents and babies, supporting their health and wellness. The free microsite features fresh content monthly, emphasizing the importance of deep sleep for infant development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:12 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
MamyPoko is excited to announce the celebration of Pokochan's Birthday with the introduction of a new microsite that allows parents to create personalized bedtime stories for their babies. Pokochan, MamyPoko's beloved mascot from Japan, is renowned for his dedication to infant health and wellness.

The microsite offers parents a unique way to make their babies the heroes of bedtime stories, fostering cherished moments that contribute to the child's growth and development. MamyPoko emphasizes that regular deep sleep, facilitated by bedtime stories, is crucial for infant development.

'Pokochan shares a special bond with all his little friends and is always looking for new ways to strengthen this beautiful connection,' said Toshiyuki Nakamura, Vice President Marketing of Unicharm. The microsite will feature fresh, personalized content monthly, aligning with MamyPoko's commitment to the health and happiness of babies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

