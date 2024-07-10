Celebrate Pokochan's Birthday with Personalized Bedtime Stories from MamyPoko

MamyPoko is excited to announce the celebration of Pokochan's Birthday with the introduction of a new microsite that allows parents to create personalized bedtime stories for their babies. Pokochan, MamyPoko's beloved mascot from Japan, is renowned for his dedication to infant health and wellness.

The microsite offers parents a unique way to make their babies the heroes of bedtime stories, fostering cherished moments that contribute to the child's growth and development. MamyPoko emphasizes that regular deep sleep, facilitated by bedtime stories, is crucial for infant development.

'Pokochan shares a special bond with all his little friends and is always looking for new ways to strengthen this beautiful connection,' said Toshiyuki Nakamura, Vice President Marketing of Unicharm. The microsite will feature fresh, personalized content monthly, aligning with MamyPoko's commitment to the health and happiness of babies.

