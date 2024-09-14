BJP Leaders Perform Ganesh Puja Amid Pre-Election Efforts in Mumbai

In a display of religious observance and political strategy, BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda performed Ganesh Puja at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official residence in south Mumbai on Saturday, as part of the ongoing Ganpati festival.

Nadda later visited the residence of Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, where he performed another puja and held a meeting with party leaders. Those present included Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Piyush Goyal, along with notable state BJP figures.

Additionally, Nadda paid visits to the famed Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal, the Bandra West Ganesh pandal associated with Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, and Chinchpokalicha Chintamani Ganesh pandal, offering prayers at each location. This religious and political activity comes ahead of the state assembly elections expected in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)