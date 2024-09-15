Jharkhand's Transformation: Modi's Vision for Rapid Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the government's unwavering commitment to the development of tribals, poor, Dalits, women, and youths in Jharkhand on Sunday. He announced several initiatives aimed at fostering rapid growth in the previously lagging state.

Addressing the crowd virtually from Ranchi due to adverse weather conditions, Modi expressed regret for not being able to attend in person. He unveiled a substantial investment plan for Jharkhand, including a Rs 7,000 crore allocation for railway infrastructure, a figure 16 times higher than the budget from the past decade.

Modi detailed that Jharkhand has achieved 100 percent electrification of its railway network and announced the transformation of over 50 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana. Additionally, six Vande Bharat trains were flagged off to serve Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and UP, marking a significant milestone in regional connectivity and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)