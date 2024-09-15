Cher Ends Nine-Month Conservatorship Battle Over Son Elijah Blue Allman

Actor-singer Cher has officially withdrawn her request for a conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman, concluding a nine-month court battle. This decision follows a mediation process aimed at healing and improving their family relationship, reports Page Six.

On Friday, attorneys Avi Levy and Steven Brumer from Cage and Miles, LLP, representing Allman, confirmed the resolution. They stated, "The team successfully defended Elijah, resulting in Cher voluntarily dismissing her petition." They added, "This outcome allows the parties to focus on healing and rebuilding their family bond, a process that began during mediation and continues today."

According to Page Six, Cher's lawyer, Gabrielle Vidal, noted that the matter had been resolved privately through mediation, with neither party appearing in court. The Academy Award-winning Cher, 78, initially sought conservatorship for Allman, 48, in December 2023 due to concerns over his substance abuse and alleged financial mismanagement.

Court documents at the time described a dire situation where "any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah's life at risk." Allman, the son of the late musician Gregg Allman, contested the conservatorship.

In a January response, Allman admitted to past struggles with addiction but claimed he was now "clean and sober" and that a conservatorship was unnecessary. He also questioned his mother's suitability as a conservator.

Elijah's wife, Marieangela King, further objected to Cher's request, describing the singer as "manic depressive" and unsuitable to manage her husband's finances. She alleged Cher was unable to handle her own affairs, let alone those of Elijah, Page Six reported.

Following initial legal filings, Allman dismissed his divorce proceedings against King, which had been initiated in November 2021. The dismissal was granted in February with the option to refile in the future.

Cher's bid for an emergency conservatorship was reportedly rejected twice by the end of January. Reports earlier in the year suggested that the 'Believe' singer had tried to intervene in Elijah's life by allegedly hiring individuals to take him to a clinic for treatment, although these claims were not substantiated in court.

A close friend of Cher expressed confidence in the singer's intentions, saying, "Cher's kids are the important things in her heart. I've no doubt that whatever she has done for Elijah has been with the greatest and best intentions possible," according to Page Six. Elijah Blue Allman is Cher's youngest child; she also has a transgender son, Chaz Bono, 55, from her marriage to the late Sonny Bono.

(With inputs from agencies.)