Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Minister Criticizes English-Medium Schools

Madhya Pradesh Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi expressed concerns over children in English medium schools forsaking traditional Indian culture. At a Hindi Diwas event, he contrasted Western practices with Indian traditions, emphasizing the importance of Hindi for cultural preservation. The minister highlighted changes in birthday celebrations and temple visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister Criticizes English-Medium Schools
Dharmendra Singh Lodhi
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi expressed concerns about children in English medium schools deviating from traditional Indian culture during a Hindi Diwas event. A video of his speech, delivered in Bhopal, has surfaced on social media.

During his address, Lodhi remarked that students in English-medium schools tend to follow Western culture, citing the difference between traditional Indian practices and modern Western birthday celebrations as an example. He lamented that such students light and blow out candles, which he metaphorically described as a shift from light to darkness.

Highlighting the cultural shift, he noted how earlier, children visited temples and celebrated birthdays by lighting lamps. Urging for a revival of traditions, Lodhi stressed that communicating in Hindi brings people closer to India's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024