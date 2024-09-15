Madhya Pradesh Minister Criticizes English-Medium Schools

Madhya Pradesh Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi expressed concerns about children in English medium schools deviating from traditional Indian culture during a Hindi Diwas event. A video of his speech, delivered in Bhopal, has surfaced on social media.

During his address, Lodhi remarked that students in English-medium schools tend to follow Western culture, citing the difference between traditional Indian practices and modern Western birthday celebrations as an example. He lamented that such students light and blow out candles, which he metaphorically described as a shift from light to darkness.

Highlighting the cultural shift, he noted how earlier, children visited temples and celebrated birthdays by lighting lamps. Urging for a revival of traditions, Lodhi stressed that communicating in Hindi brings people closer to India's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)