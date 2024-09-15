Madhya Pradesh Minister Criticizes English-Medium Schools
Madhya Pradesh Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi expressed concerns over children in English medium schools forsaking traditional Indian culture. At a Hindi Diwas event, he contrasted Western practices with Indian traditions, emphasizing the importance of Hindi for cultural preservation. The minister highlighted changes in birthday celebrations and temple visits.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi expressed concerns about children in English medium schools deviating from traditional Indian culture during a Hindi Diwas event. A video of his speech, delivered in Bhopal, has surfaced on social media.
During his address, Lodhi remarked that students in English-medium schools tend to follow Western culture, citing the difference between traditional Indian practices and modern Western birthday celebrations as an example. He lamented that such students light and blow out candles, which he metaphorically described as a shift from light to darkness.
Highlighting the cultural shift, he noted how earlier, children visited temples and celebrated birthdays by lighting lamps. Urging for a revival of traditions, Lodhi stressed that communicating in Hindi brings people closer to India's rich cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nation Celebrates Hindi Diwas with Prime Minister Modi's Greetings
Hindi: India’s Bond of Unity, Says CM Adityanath on Hindi Diwas
Amit Shah Highlights Unity of Hindi and Local Languages on Hindi Diwas
Amit Shah Celebrates Hindi Diwas: Uniting Indian Languages
Amit Shah Advocates for Hindi, Regional Languages Unity on Hindi Diwas