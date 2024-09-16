MG Motor India Ventures into Accessible Luxury Segment with New Energy Vehicles

In a pioneering move, MG Motor India, backed by JSW, is set to make its mark in the 'accessible luxury' segment with four new energy vehicles (NEVs) scheduled for launch over the next two years. This ambitious plan was unveiled by Gaurav Gupta, the company's Chief Growth Officer.

Key to this strategy is the establishment of a new retail channel brand, 'MG Select', poised to bring these products to market. Exclusive experience centers are slated to open in 12 cities across India within the first year, enhancing the customer experience and offering a touch of luxury tailored for the modern consumer.

While current models like Hector, Astor, and the Comet EV continue to serve the mainstream, MG Select will cater to India's growing demand for accessible luxury, featuring hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles. The initiative promises a fresh approach to the luxury car market, aiming to disrupt the status quo with a diverse portfolio not limited to any specific body style.

(With inputs from agencies.)