Ding Liren Acknowledges Gukesh's Favoritism in Upcoming World Chess Showdown

Defending champion Ding Liren admits that his Indian challenger D Gukesh may be the frontrunner in their highly-anticipated world chess title showdown this November, noting a significant drop in his own performance over the past year.

The two chess maestros are currently engrossed in the 45th Chess Olympiad, with the Indian team achieving five consecutive victories. They now share the top spot with Liren's China and hosts Hungary.

''I can see my opponent (Gukesh) playing extremely well in this tournament. Maybe he is a favorite in the World Championship Match. He also has a higher rating than me,'' Liren commented during an interaction with the International Chess Federation (FIDE). Liren, who took a break from the game after winning the world crown last May due to battling depression, returned earlier this year, finishing ninth in the Tata Steel Chess Tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)