Left Menu

Ding Liren Acknowledges Gukesh's Favoritism in Upcoming World Chess Showdown

Defending champion Ding Liren admits that his challenger D Gukesh might be the favorite in their upcoming world chess title match in November. The two are competing in the 45th Chess Olympiad, where both their teams are performing well. Liren acknowledges his rating drop and vows to fight hard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:18 IST
Ding Liren Acknowledges Gukesh's Favoritism in Upcoming World Chess Showdown
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Defending champion Ding Liren admits that his Indian challenger D Gukesh may be the frontrunner in their highly-anticipated world chess title showdown this November, noting a significant drop in his own performance over the past year.

The two chess maestros are currently engrossed in the 45th Chess Olympiad, with the Indian team achieving five consecutive victories. They now share the top spot with Liren's China and hosts Hungary.

''I can see my opponent (Gukesh) playing extremely well in this tournament. Maybe he is a favorite in the World Championship Match. He also has a higher rating than me,'' Liren commented during an interaction with the International Chess Federation (FIDE). Liren, who took a break from the game after winning the world crown last May due to battling depression, returned earlier this year, finishing ninth in the Tata Steel Chess Tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024