Honoring Legacies: From Vajpayee to Modi – A Journey of Indian Transformation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuing the legacy of leaders Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee to foster a self-reliant, developed India. He spoke at the inauguration of Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary, highlighting Modi's impactful leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:01 IST
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in carrying forward the legacy of influential leaders Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He celebrated Modi's efforts at the inauguration of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal.

The event, marking Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary, lauded the collective vision that has guided India toward self-reliance and development. Adityanath referred to Modi as the 'saarthi of Amrit Kaal,' acknowledging his pivotal role in leading the nation.

He emphasized Vajpayee's vision for India's future, reflected in the nation's current progress. The occasion also saw attendance from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary.

