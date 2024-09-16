Liza Colon-Zayas Makes History at 2024 Emmys

Liza Colon-Zayas of 'The Bear' fame made history as the surprise winner in the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category at the 2024 Emmys. This victory marks her as the first Latina to ever win in this category.

Colon-Zayas was nominated alongside industry heavyweights like Meryl Streep ('Only Murders in the Building'), Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James (both from 'Abbott Elementary'), Carol Burnett ('Palm Royale'), and Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks'). She won the award for her role as the resilient, sharp-tongued line cook Tina Marrero in 'The Bear'.

In her emotional acceptance speech, Colon-Zayas thanked her husband, David, and expressed disbelief at her win. She also dedicated her award to all Latinas watching, encouraging them to believe and vote. 'The Bear' secured three additional Emmys: best directing for Christopher Storer and acting awards for Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Despite these wins, the series lost to 'Hacks' in the Best Comedy Series category.

