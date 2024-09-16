Kook Achieves Tenfold Revenue Growth, Expands Ready-to-Cook Offerings

Kook, a prominent name in the ready-to-cook meal kit sector, announced on Monday that its monthly revenue has soared from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh within a year.

A statement from the company highlighted, "This substantial growth reflects a thriving market and a significant shift in consumer preferences towards convenient, high-quality home dining solutions among Indian consumers."

The company credited its acquisition by Pluckk, valued at USD 1.3 million, as a key driver of its success. The acquisition has allowed Kook to tap into Pluckk's farm-to-fork network and extensive distribution channels, both online and offline, thereby expanding its customer base and simplifying supply chain operations.

Strategic partnerships with major platforms like Instamart, Zepto, and Blinkit have bolstered Kook's market penetration by 300 percent, enhancing the brand's reach and availability.

Besides revenue growth, Kook has diversified its product range to include ready-to-cook soups, smoothies, oats, and more, resulting in a 15x surge in monthly units sold. New offerings like ramen, sushi, and various breakfast kits cater to health-conscious consumers looking for convenience without compromising quality.

Co-founder and head of supply chain operations, Nikhil Thatai, emphasized the company's growth, stating, "Our tenfold revenue growth over the past year is a testament to our ability to meet the evolving demands of Indian consumers. With over 250 dark stores in each city and a projected 4x growth this year, Kook is set to become a dominant player in India's ready-to-cook market. Plans are underway to expand into Tier II cities with affordable meal kits."

Co-founder and head of product & innovation, Arpitta Jerath, added, "Our goal is to transform cooking from a chore into a joy. Our diverse meal kits offer a perfect blend of taste, convenience, and discovery, allowing customers to prepare their meals with minimal effort while exploring various cuisines."

Kook's meal kits, available on major platforms like Swiggy, Zepto, and Nature's Basket, continue to innovate with fresh, preservative-free offerings. The company plans to introduce more products and enter new markets while maintaining its commitment to quality.

