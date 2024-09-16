Karnataka Film Industry Tackles Abuse: Key Meeting with Women Artistes
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce held a meeting with women artistes to address sexual and other abuses in the industry. This meeting was convened following a request from the Karnataka State Commission for Women. It aims to help the industry reach a consensus on the next steps to combat abuse.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) organized a crucial meeting on Monday, gathering women artistes to discuss pressing issues of sexual and other abuses in the cinematic industry.
Following a request from the Karnataka State Commission for Women, KFCC President N M Suresh announced the meeting to address these concerns. Initially planned for September 13, it was rescheduled to September 16 due to festival timings and shooting schedules conflicting with the initial date.
Suresh emphasized that the meeting would enable the industry to form a consensus on future actions needed to combat and prevent abuse effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
