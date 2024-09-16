Controversy Erupts Over Rs 41,000-Crore Great Nicobar Transhipment Port

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that all necessary clearances have been obtained for the Rs 41,000-crore international transhipment port project at Great Nicobar Island in the Bay of Bengal. Sonowal highlighted that opposition to the mega project may be driven by 'vested interests.'

He assured that the detailed project report (DPR) for the Great Nicobar transhipment port is being finalised, with implementation set to begin in a few months. The project aims to contribute to India's development, despite environmental concerns. Critics, led by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, argue the project could have 'catastrophic ecological and human consequences.'

'Five to six industry players have shown interest in the international transhipment port project,'' added Sonowal. The project's first phase, costing Rs 18,000 crore, aims to be commissioned by 2028, handling over 4 million containers per year.

