Accel Atoms 4.0 Invites AI and 'Bharat'-Focused Startups

Accel's pre-seed scaling programme, Accel Atoms 4.0, invites applications starting Monday. Targeting startups in AI and the 'Bharat' market, the application window closes on November 17, 2024.

Startups selected will benefit from a three-month hybrid programme, gaining mentorship from industry experts and receiving over USD 5 million in perks from leaders such as AWS, Google, and Stripe. The programme aims to foster unicorns—startups valued over USD 1 billion—from India's middle-income households in rural and Tier 2, Tier 3 regions.

Anand Daniel and Prayank Swaroop, partners at Accel, will lead the 'Bharat' and AI cohorts, respectively. The initiative promises access to a global network of founders, mentors, and potential customers, along with deep mentorship from organisations like 'xto10x'.

