Left Menu

Accel Atoms 4.0 Invites AI and 'Bharat'-Focused Startups

Accel's pre-seed programme, Accel Atoms 4.0, opens applications for startups focusing on AI and the 'Bharat' consumer market. The programme offers mentorship, infrastructure perks, and potential investment up to USD 1 million. The initiative aims to nurture emerging unicorns from India's middle-income households in Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:27 IST
Accel Atoms 4.0 Invites AI and 'Bharat'-Focused Startups
  • Country:
  • India

Accel's pre-seed scaling programme, Accel Atoms 4.0, invites applications starting Monday. Targeting startups in AI and the 'Bharat' market, the application window closes on November 17, 2024.

Startups selected will benefit from a three-month hybrid programme, gaining mentorship from industry experts and receiving over USD 5 million in perks from leaders such as AWS, Google, and Stripe. The programme aims to foster unicorns—startups valued over USD 1 billion—from India's middle-income households in rural and Tier 2, Tier 3 regions.

Anand Daniel and Prayank Swaroop, partners at Accel, will lead the 'Bharat' and AI cohorts, respectively. The initiative promises access to a global network of founders, mentors, and potential customers, along with deep mentorship from organisations like 'xto10x'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024