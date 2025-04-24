Left Menu

Ace With Ease IAS Academy: Redefining UPSC Success with Personalized Mentorship and Precision

Ace With Ease IAS Academy in Hyderabad has set a national standard in UPSC Civil Services preparation with its personalized mentorship and precise subject-driven coaching model. Celebrating stellar results in the 2024 examination, the academy focuses on Anthropology through its Anthro 555 program and holistic General Studies mentorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:09 IST
Ace With Ease IAS Academy: Redefining UPSC Success with Personalized Mentorship and Precision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23: Ace With Ease IAS Academy, an emerging leader in civil services preparation, proudly announced outstanding results in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024.

Six aspirants, including top rankers Abhishek Singh and Vineeth, showcased the academy's unique blend of subject-specific expertise and personalized mentorship.

Founded to simplify UPSC complexities, the academy is renowned for its Anthropology program, Anthro 555, leading the field under mentor Shiva Teja's guidance. This year, a holistic approach in General Studies ensured comprehensive preparation and remarkable achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025