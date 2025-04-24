Ace With Ease IAS Academy: Redefining UPSC Success with Personalized Mentorship and Precision
Ace With Ease IAS Academy in Hyderabad has set a national standard in UPSC Civil Services preparation with its personalized mentorship and precise subject-driven coaching model. Celebrating stellar results in the 2024 examination, the academy focuses on Anthropology through its Anthro 555 program and holistic General Studies mentorship.
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23: Ace With Ease IAS Academy, an emerging leader in civil services preparation, proudly announced outstanding results in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024.
Six aspirants, including top rankers Abhishek Singh and Vineeth, showcased the academy's unique blend of subject-specific expertise and personalized mentorship.
Founded to simplify UPSC complexities, the academy is renowned for its Anthropology program, Anthro 555, leading the field under mentor Shiva Teja's guidance. This year, a holistic approach in General Studies ensured comprehensive preparation and remarkable achievements.
