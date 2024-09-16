Left Menu

Tension in Mandsaur During Milad-un-Nabi Procession

Mandsaur city in Madhya Pradesh faced brief tension when a man reported injuries from stone pelting and stick attacks during a Milad-un-Nabi procession. State BJP spokesman Yashpal Singh Sisodia stated the incident led to a stampede-like situation. Authorities urged caution on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension temporarily gripped Mandsaur city in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after a man reported injuries from stone pelting and stick attacks during a Milad-un-Nabi procession, an occasion commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, as stated by a police officer.

The individual lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station, claiming he was injured during the procession. Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Anand confirmed the man's statement is being recorded, though further details were not disclosed.

The situation is under control and peaceful, according to the SP, who also urged citizens to verify the authenticity of photos and videos before sharing them on social media platforms. State BJP spokesman Yashpal Singh Sisodia, also a former MLA from Mandsaur, claimed the stone pelting led to a stampede-like situation, causing local businesses to shut down temporarily.

