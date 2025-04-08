Rift Over Rumors: The Truth Behind the Ram Navami Stone Pelting Scare

Kanpur's law enforcement is on high alert following an uproar over false rumors of stone pelting at a Ram Navami procession. Multiple unidentified individuals and YouTube channels are under scrutiny for allegedly disseminating baseless claims, which sent waves of panic among attendees.

The police swiftly debunked reports suggesting that office bearers from right-wing Hindu groups were implicated in the FIR. Harish Chander, the Additional Commissioner of Police, clarified that accusations concerning members of such organizations are unfounded and no devotees were involved in any alleged misconduct.

A multi-agency investigation is underway, involving the crime branch, local intelligence, and cyber units, to pinpoint those responsible for the disorder. Stringent measures are being discussed to address the dissemination of misleading information intended to incite tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)