Celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day: A Tribute to Patriotism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorates Hyderabad Liberation Day, highlighting the valiant struggle of the people of erstwhile Hyderabad against the tyrant Nizam. He praised their patriotism and sacrifices, which led to the region's unification with India on September 17, 1948. Shah also extended greetings to Marathwada for their persistent struggle.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday marked Hyderabad Liberation Day, praising the people from the erstwhile Hyderabad region for their outstanding patriotism and valiant efforts to overthrow the tyrant Nizam for India's unification.
On September 17, 1948, through military action initiated by then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Hyderabad state was annexed into India. Shah took to 'X' to honor the martyrs and the heroic efforts that culminated in unity.
In a Marathi post, Shah also acknowledged Marathwada Liberation Day, commemorating the struggle against the Nizams and Razakars, and saluted all the martyrs who laid down their lives for national unity.
