Rescue Mission for Stranded Tamil Nadu Pilgrims in Uttarakhand

Thirty Tamil Nadu pilgrims stranded due to landslides in Uttarakhand have begun their journey home. Thirteen pilgrims flew to Chennai, while others traveled to Coimbatore and Bengaluru. Remaining pilgrims are en route via train. Chief Minister M K Stalin assured their safe return home, coordinated by the Tamil Nadu government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-09-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 12:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Thirty Tamil Nadu pilgrims stranded due to landslides in Uttarakhand have started to return home, with the first batch of 13 taking a flight to Chennai this morning, according to Cuddalore district collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar.

Of the pilgrims, 13 flew to Chennai, while two others boarded flights to Coimbatore from Delhi and two to Bengaluru, the collector said. The remaining pilgrims are expected to arrive in Chennai by train on Wednesday.

The pilgrims, stranded 18 km from Adi Kailash after a landslide during their return from a darshan, were rescued after spending two days in an ashram. The Tamil Nadu government intervened and arranged a helicopter rescue, bringing them to Dharchula in Pithoragarh district on September 15.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, after speaking with the stranded pilgrims, assured them of measures for their safe return home.

Known as Shiva Kailash, Adi Kailash is located in the Himalayan mountain range in Pithoragarh district.

"They are all safe. The state government has arranged for their stay in Delhi and organized their train tickets," said the collector. Some passengers personally thanked the administration for their safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

