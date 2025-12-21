Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Wild Fox Saved from Water Tank Ordeal

A wild fox was rescued in Thane's Shil area after falling into an open water tank. The cooperative effort by the Fire Brigade and wildlife personnel successfully saved the creature. Following the rescue, the fox was examined for injuries and held for observation before its release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:52 IST
Daring Rescue: Wild Fox Saved from Water Tank Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wild fox was rescued on Sunday after encountering a perilous fall into an open water tank in Thane's Shil area, according to official reports.

The coordinated rescue effort began at noon, bringing together the expertise of the Fire Brigade and local wildlife personnel. This operation, detailed by Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, concluded successfully after an hour of painstaking efforts.

The fox had fallen into the confined space of a tank situated near Muktai residency on the Kalyan-Shilphata road. Despite the challenges posed by the tank's limited space, dedicated teams managed to extricate the fox safely. Post-rescue, the fox underwent a medical check and was taken under the forest department's care for further observation before its intended release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025