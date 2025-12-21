Daring Rescue: Wild Fox Saved from Water Tank Ordeal

A wild fox was rescued on Sunday after encountering a perilous fall into an open water tank in Thane's Shil area, according to official reports.

The coordinated rescue effort began at noon, bringing together the expertise of the Fire Brigade and local wildlife personnel. This operation, detailed by Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, concluded successfully after an hour of painstaking efforts.

The fox had fallen into the confined space of a tank situated near Muktai residency on the Kalyan-Shilphata road. Despite the challenges posed by the tank's limited space, dedicated teams managed to extricate the fox safely. Post-rescue, the fox underwent a medical check and was taken under the forest department's care for further observation before its intended release.

(With inputs from agencies.)