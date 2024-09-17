Left Menu

Cinema Icons Celebrate PM Modi's 74th Birthday

Several cinema personalities, including Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Chiranjeevi, extended their birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. They prayed for his good health and applauded his leadership. Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat.

Updated: 17-09-2024 13:38 IST
On Tuesday, several prominent figures from the cinema industry, including Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Chiranjeevi, extended warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrated his 74th birthday.

The Prime Minister, born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat, received heartfelt messages through social media platform X. Rajinikanth conveyed his wishes, praying for Modi's health and happiness.

Akshay Kumar expressed pride in Modi's tireless work for the nation, while Chiranjeevi wished him strength to lead the country. Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff also joined in, wishing Modi continued good health and success.

