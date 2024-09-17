Remembering Periyar EV Ramasamy on His 146th Birth Anniversary

Rationalist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy, the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), was commemorated on his 146th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, accompanied by his son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior party colleagues, and Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, paid floral tributes to Periyar's portrait in Chennai.

Subsequently, Stalin led a pledge emphasizing social justice, self-respect, rationalism, and fraternity. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also honored Periyar's legacy with floral tributes in Salem. Similarly, PMK founder S Ramadoss and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss garlanded Periyar's statue in Tindivanam.

The DMK government declared September 17 as 'Social-Justice Day' in 2021 to honor Periyar's birth anniversary. Born on September 17, 1879, Periyar fought for social equality and remains a revered leader across political lines. He passed away on December 24, 1973.

(With inputs from agencies.)