Remembering Periyar EV Ramasamy on His 146th Birth Anniversary

Rationalist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy was honored on his 146th birth anniversary. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami paid tributes. Various political figures commemorated his legacy, emphasizing his principles of social justice, rationalism, and brotherhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:00 IST
Rationalist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy, the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), was commemorated on his 146th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, accompanied by his son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior party colleagues, and Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, paid floral tributes to Periyar's portrait in Chennai.

Subsequently, Stalin led a pledge emphasizing social justice, self-respect, rationalism, and fraternity. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also honored Periyar's legacy with floral tributes in Salem. Similarly, PMK founder S Ramadoss and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss garlanded Periyar's statue in Tindivanam.

The DMK government declared September 17 as 'Social-Justice Day' in 2021 to honor Periyar's birth anniversary. Born on September 17, 1879, Periyar fought for social equality and remains a revered leader across political lines. He passed away on December 24, 1973.

(With inputs from agencies.)

