PM Modi Defends Participation in Ganesh Puja Amidst Criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed criticism from opposition parties for his participation in Ganesh Puja. He emphasized the cultural and historical importance of the festival and accused Congress and other 'power-hungry' entities of being antagonistic towards social unity. Modi also referenced historical instances to highlight the festival's unifying role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the Congress and its ''ecosystem'' were agitated by his involvement in Ganesh Puja, claiming that societal unity was being threatened by 'power-hungry' factions.

Modi's comments targeted criticisms from opposition parties for his participation in Ganesh Puja rituals at the residence of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. Speaking at a rally after launching Odisha's flagship programme Subhadra Yojana, he highlighted Ganesh Utsav's significant role in India's freedom movement.

Modi accused British colonialists of historically resenting Ganesh Utsav due to its unifying power. He noted that the festival continues to symbolize unity, and reiterated that all sections of society partake in it harmoniously. Modi also mentioned a viral photo of a Ganesh idol in a police van in Karnataka to underline the festival's current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

