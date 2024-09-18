Israel's Envoy Condemns Khamenei's Remarks, Highlights Indo-Israeli Water Collaboration

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has denounced remarks made by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regarding the treatment of minorities in India, labeling the statements as 'ridiculous' and hypocritical.

Azar criticized Khamenei for lecturing other nations while Iran faces accusations of violating human rights. 'It is really ridiculous that this radical leader is trying to lecture others while he is killing his own population oppressing freedoms like freedom of religion, freedom of speech, human rights that is completely outrageous and we hope Iranian people are going to be free one day from such oppression and tyranny coming from Khamenei,' he told PTI.

Additionally, Azar highlighted the expanding collaboration between India and Israel in the water sector, lauding Israeli innovations that are helping address water scarcity and boost agricultural productivity in India. He emphasized Israel's role as a global leader in water solutions and noted the establishment of 32 Centers of Excellence in India focused on water management.

