Bihar Unveils Tourism Branding and Marketing Policy-2024

In an effort to enhance tourism and foster statewide development, the Nitish Kumar-led government unveiled the Tourism, Branding and Marketing Policy-2024 on Thursday.

The new policy, launched by State Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra, includes the 'My Block-My Pride' initiative aimed at discovering local tourist spots.

Mishra emphasized that the policy targets promoting Bihar's heritage sites through modern marketing strategies, both domestically and globally. He urged people to overturn misconceptions about Bihar and recognize its potential in tourism and investment opportunities.

Highlighting the state's rich spiritual, cultural, and eco-tourism offerings, the policy seeks to expand Bihar's tourism landscape on a national and international scale. A brand ambassador will soon be appointed to further bolster this initiative.

The policy also aims at developing various tourism projects by facilitating private sector engagement and offering incentives and subsidies through streamlined processes such as the Ease of Doing Business and Single Window Clearances System.

