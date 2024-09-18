Left Menu

Bihar Unveils Tourism Branding and Marketing Policy-2024

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government launched the Tourism, Branding and Marketing Policy-2024 to promote the state's tourism and bring it on par with other states. State Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra highlighted the aim to boost tourism and investment, showcasing Bihar's spiritual, cultural, and eco-tourism potential.

  Country:
  • India

In an effort to enhance tourism and foster statewide development, the Nitish Kumar-led government unveiled the Tourism, Branding and Marketing Policy-2024 on Thursday.

The new policy, launched by State Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra, includes the 'My Block-My Pride' initiative aimed at discovering local tourist spots.

Mishra emphasized that the policy targets promoting Bihar's heritage sites through modern marketing strategies, both domestically and globally. He urged people to overturn misconceptions about Bihar and recognize its potential in tourism and investment opportunities.

Highlighting the state's rich spiritual, cultural, and eco-tourism offerings, the policy seeks to expand Bihar's tourism landscape on a national and international scale. A brand ambassador will soon be appointed to further bolster this initiative.

The policy also aims at developing various tourism projects by facilitating private sector engagement and offering incentives and subsidies through streamlined processes such as the Ease of Doing Business and Single Window Clearances System.

(With inputs from agencies.)

