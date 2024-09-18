Mohana Singh: First Woman in Tejas Fighter Squadron

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh has made history by becoming the first woman pilot to join a Tejas fighter squadron in the Indian Air Force (IAF), officials announced on Wednesday.

Commissioned in June 2016 alongside two other trailblazing women fighter pilots, Singh has been assigned to the No 18 'Flying Bullets' Squadron, which is stationed at Naliya in Gujarat.

Singh recently participated in the Tarang Shakti multilateral air combat exercise and previously served in the No 3 squadron at Nal in Rajasthan, where she flew MiG-21 Bison aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)