Remembering Manoj Kumar: The Patriotic Trailblazer of Indian Cinema

Bollywood luminary Raveena Tandon paid heartfelt homage to the recently deceased actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, lauding him for his substantial contributions to Indian cinema and cherished personal ties with her family. In a conversation with ANI, Tandon expressed her admiration for Kumar, dubbing him a "genius" who "was ahead of his time."

Raveena fondly recalled Kumar's pivotal influence on her father's career, stating, "We can never forget him. He was so close to me. He gave the first break to my father in Balidaan. My father was so close to him." Highlighting Kumar's foresight, Tandon noted his innovative ideas, such as the creation of a revolving restaurant concept for his song "Jab zero diya mere Bharat ne." She attributed her own patriotic fervor to the inspiration she drew from Kumar and her father.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (present-day Pakistan), Kumar emerged as a towering figure in Indian cinema in the 1960s and 70s. Known as "Bharat Kumar," he became an emblematic figure through his stirring portrayals in films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed. Beyond acting, Kumar's prowess extended to directing and producing, with his directorial debut Upkar earning the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. His other celebrated works include Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), which garnered both critical and commercial success.

(With inputs from agencies.)