Celebrate Cinema 2024 Kicks Off with Star-Studded Lineup

The 'Celebrate Cinema 2024' festival officially launched with veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai inaugurating the event on Wednesday. The opening session at Whistling Woods International hosted an insightful discussion featuring the team from the blockbuster hit 'Gadar 2'. Director Anil Sharma, actor Utkarsh Sharma, and music composer Mithoon were among the notable attendees.

In an interview with ANI, Ghai emphasized the educational value of the festival for aspiring filmmakers and students. 'This festival truly celebrates cinema. From masterclasses to workshops and screenings, there's a lot to learn here. If you are passionate about cinema, this is a must-attend event,' said Ghai. He also highlighted the diverse range of films featured this year, including 'Gadar 2', 'Stree 2', and 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Music director Mithoon praised Subhash Ghai for his continued efforts in organizing the festival annually. 'I really appreciate Ghai sir's initiative. His films beautifully capture Indian culture, and this festival continues that tradition,' said Mithoon. The team from 'Stree 2', including Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Amar Kaushik, and Niren Bhatt, is slated for an engaging conversation on Thursday.

Additionally, a special session with the team of 'Laapataa Ladies', directed by Kiran Rao, is on the agenda. The festival will conclude with a much-anticipated session featuring the team behind 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and Yashika Sikka joining the festivities. (ANI)

