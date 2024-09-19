Left Menu

High-Profile Executive Kevin Lamour Joins FIFA as Chief Operating Officer

FIFA has recruited Kevin Lamour, UEFA's deputy general secretary, as its new chief operating officer effective November 1. This move reconnects Lamour with FIFA's leadership, with whom he has a history of collaboration. Lamour is renowned for his commitment to good governance in soccer organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:32 IST
High-Profile Executive Kevin Lamour Joins FIFA as Chief Operating Officer
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

FIFA made a high-profile signing from UEFA on Wednesday, bringing in one of the most respected executives in European soccer.

Kevin Lamour, currently serving as UEFA's deputy general secretary, will take on the role of FIFA's chief operating officer starting November 1. This was communicated to the staff in an email seen by The Associated Press.

The 44-year-old French official, who has been with UEFA since 2007 in different periods, has built a reputation as an advocate for good governance in soccer bodies. His move to FIFA reunites him with its president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Mattias Grafström, former colleagues at UEFA and during Infantino's 2016 election campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024