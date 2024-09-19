High-Profile Executive Kevin Lamour Joins FIFA as Chief Operating Officer

FIFA made a high-profile signing from UEFA on Wednesday, bringing in one of the most respected executives in European soccer.

Kevin Lamour, currently serving as UEFA's deputy general secretary, will take on the role of FIFA's chief operating officer starting November 1. This was communicated to the staff in an email seen by The Associated Press.

The 44-year-old French official, who has been with UEFA since 2007 in different periods, has built a reputation as an advocate for good governance in soccer bodies. His move to FIFA reunites him with its president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Mattias Grafström, former colleagues at UEFA and during Infantino's 2016 election campaign.

