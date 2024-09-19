Passing of a Trailblazer: Remembering Mohammad Shafi Pandit
Mohammad Shafi Pandit, the first Muslim IAS officer from Kashmir, passed away at the age of 80. Known for his work in civil services and various philanthropic activities, Pandit was a respected figure in both Jammu and Kashmir and at the national level. His legacy continues to inspire many.
- Country:
- India
Mohammad Shafi Pandit, the pioneering first Muslim IAS officer from Kashmir, succumbed to cancer at the age of 80 on Thursday. His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in the civil services history of Jammu and Kashmir.
After being diagnosed with cancer a month ago, Pandit was under treatment at a hospital in Delhi. He broke new ground by qualifying the civil services exams in 1969, making history for the Muslim community in Kashmir. His storied career included leading roles such as heading the autonomous Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.
A revered figure, Pandit was seen as the exemplary chief secretary that Jammu and Kashmir never officially had. His contributions went beyond his official duties as he was integral to several civil society and philanthropic initiatives in Kashmir and played a pivotal part in implementing the Mandal Commission report in 1992. His body will be flown to Srinagar, where he will likely be laid to rest today. The news has drawn condolences from prominent figures, including Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, underscoring his vast influence and legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Museveni Advocates for Strengthening Public Service Standing Orders at State House Entebbe Meeting
UAE Ministry Unveils AI-Chatbot 'Ask MOEI' For Improved Public Service
Leaders Remember Sitaram Yechury’s Enduring Commitment to Public Service
Manav Rachna’s 11th Remembrance Day Celebrates Philanthropy and Education Initiatives
NZ Shifts Focus to Needs-Based Public Services and Merit-Based Contracts