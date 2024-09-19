Passing of a Trailblazer: Remembering Mohammad Shafi Pandit

Mohammad Shafi Pandit, the pioneering first Muslim IAS officer from Kashmir, succumbed to cancer at the age of 80 on Thursday. His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in the civil services history of Jammu and Kashmir.

After being diagnosed with cancer a month ago, Pandit was under treatment at a hospital in Delhi. He broke new ground by qualifying the civil services exams in 1969, making history for the Muslim community in Kashmir. His storied career included leading roles such as heading the autonomous Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

A revered figure, Pandit was seen as the exemplary chief secretary that Jammu and Kashmir never officially had. His contributions went beyond his official duties as he was integral to several civil society and philanthropic initiatives in Kashmir and played a pivotal part in implementing the Mandal Commission report in 1992. His body will be flown to Srinagar, where he will likely be laid to rest today. The news has drawn condolences from prominent figures, including Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, underscoring his vast influence and legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)