Rain Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Road Closures and Power Disruptions
Himachal Pradesh experienced significant rainfall, resulting in the closure of 32 roads and disruption of 26 power supply schemes. A 'yellow' alert has been issued for thunderstorms and lightning. The state has faced major losses due to rain-related incidents, including 173 deaths and extensive financial damage.
In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall has led to significant disruptions, with 32 roads closed and 26 power supply schemes halted, officials reported on Thursday.
Moderate rain has affected various areas, with Kalpa receiving the highest rainfall at 30.4 mm since Wednesday evening. Other affected areas include Sangla, Nichar, Moorang, and Manali. On Thursday morning, 11 roads in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, and several others in Shimla, Kullu, and Sirmaur were closed to vehicular movement.
The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' alert, advising citizens to stay updated on weather conditions. Since the monsoon onset on June 27, the state has recorded 173 rain-related deaths, significant rainfall deficits, and financial losses amounting to Rs 1,331 crore.
