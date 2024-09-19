Katrina Kaif Discusses Self-Image Struggles and Support from Husband Vicky Kaushal

In a candid conversation with beauty mogul Huda Kattan on the show 'In Conversation with Kay Beauty & Huda Kattan,' actress Katrina Kaif opened up about her struggles with self-image and the gentle support she receives from her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, during moments of insecurity. Kaif recently released a video of the conversation on her YouTube channel.

Katrina, who is committed to promoting self-acceptance through her beauty brand Kay Beauty, revealed that she often critiques her physical appearance, especially weight fluctuations. 'I'll be sitting and talking with my husband or getting ready for an event, and I'll be complaining about something about my physical appearance,' she explained.

Kaif emphasized the importance of kindness, stating, 'I have to remind myself every single day to apply the same kindness to myself that my cosmetics brand stands for--'It's Kay to be You.'' The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actress shared how her husband Vicky Kaushal's responses serve as grounding reminders of the brand's message of self-acceptance.

'He'll sit there and go, 'Aren't you the one who keeps telling everyone it's Kay to be You and it's okay to be you however you are?'' she shared. 'It's that gentle reminder that says, 'Hey, one second. This is what this is about, and this is why I started this brand,' she said.

Since entering the beauty industry in 2019, Katrina has transitioned from a celebrated actress to a thriving entrepreneur. On the film front, she was last seen in 'Merry Christmas,' directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film, which premiered on January 12, 2024, features Katrina as Maria, alongside South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)